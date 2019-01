InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of domestic airline IndiGo, Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer for five years. Dutta takes over from Chairman and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia who was filling in after Aditya Ghosh’s departure last year.

The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman. Both appointments are effective Jan. 24, InterGlobe was quoted as saying by Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)