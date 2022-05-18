scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

IndiGo names KLM veteran Elbers CEO; Dutta to retire

Current Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta would retire at the end of September and Elbers' appointment is expected to be effective from Oct. 1, the company said.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 18, 2022 5:01:06 pm
Women spread fryums for drying on a rooftop as an IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India July 6, 2017. (REUTERS/File Photo)

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s biggest airline Indigo, said on Wednesday it had named Pieter Elbers, the chief executive of KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, as its new chief executive officer.

Current Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta would retire at the end of September and Elbers’ appointment is expected to be effective from Oct. 1, the company said.

IndiGo, which was originally supposed to report March quarter results on Wednesday, postponed it to May 25.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In late March, InterGlobe Aviation named Gaurav Negi as its new chief financial officer after Jiten Chopra resigned.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
More Premium Stories >>

The management changes at the airline come months after one of IndiGo’s co-founders Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the board and said he was planning to cut his stake in the airline over the next five years.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement