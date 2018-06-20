Indigo clarifies: ‘No summons received from Enforcement Directorate’

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo, released a statement today, rejected reports regarding ED summons.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo, released a statement today, rejected reports regarding ED summons.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Low-fare carrier Indigo on Wednesday clarified that it has not received any summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over media reports that its top management was allegedly summoned by the probe agency in connection with FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) violation.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo, released a statement today, rejecting any such reports. Their statement read: “We refer to the news being telecast on various news channels stating “ED summons top

management of IndiGo Airlines for FEMA violation”. We hereby clarify that we have not received any such summons.”

According to media reports, ED had summoned top management of IndiGo for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation.

Meanwhile, shares of InterGlobe Aviation slumped 7.4 per cent today, eroding Rs 3,536 crore from the company’s market valuation, a PTI report said.

Shares of the company tanked 7.49 per cent to settle at Rs 1,136.15 on BSE. During the day, it plunged 8.39 per cent to Rs 1,125.

At NSE, shares of the company dived 7.50 per cent to close at Rs 1,136.45.

Sanjay Gupta, company secretary and chief compliance officer, said in the regulatory statement, “We hereby clarify that we have not received any such summons.”

