Toggle Menu
India’s Hotel Leela Venture to sell assets to Brookfield for $576 millionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/companies/indias-hotel-leela-venture-to-sell-assets-to-brookfield-for-576-million-5632629/

India’s Hotel Leela Venture to sell assets to Brookfield for $576 million

The proceeds of the deal, which will also see the company's owners transfer the 'Leela' brand to Brookfield for all hospitality businesses, will be used to repay existing lenders of the company, Hotel Leela Venture said in a statement.

Hotel Leela Venture Ltd, Hotel Leela, Brookfield Asset Management, Hotel Leela delhi, Hotel Leela chennai, Hotel Leela bengaluru, Hotel Leela udaipur, hotel leela sells hotels
The company will sell four Leela hotels at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and its property in Agra to Brookfield. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s Hotel Leela Venture Ltd will sell four of its hotels and a property to a fund sponsored by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for 39.50 billion rupees ($576.41 million), as part of its restructuring, it said on Monday.

The company will sell four Leela hotels at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and its property in Agra to Brookfield.

The proceeds of the deal, which will also see the company’s owners transfer the ‘Leela’ brand to Brookfield for all hospitality businesses, will be used to repay existing lenders of the company, Hotel Leela Venture said in a statement here.

The company will continue to operate its hotel in Mumbai and own some land in Hyderabad and its development project of residential apartments with Prestige Developers in Bangalore.

The shareholding of the company will remain unaffected after the sale, Hotel Leela Venture said.

Don't Miss
Gambhir says Indians should back team if it forfeits Pakistan match at World Cup
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air, iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support announced

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anil Ambani's RCom pays Rs 4.6 billion owed to Sweden's Ericsson
2 Four last-minute tax saving mistakes you should avoid making
3 Jet Airways grounds its operations in Abu Dhabi Airport