scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Laxman Narasimhan was CEO of Reckitt, which also makes Durex condoms, Enfamil baby formula and Mucinex cold syrup. He announced his departure from that post earlier in the day, and FTSE-listed Reckitt's shares fell 4%.

Laxman Narasimhan joined Reckitt in September 2019 and was the first external candidate to take the helm at Reckitt since it was formed in 1999. (File)

Starbucks Corp on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive officer, choosing an executive credited with revitalizing the maker of Lysol disinfectants to undertake a “reinvention” of the world’s biggest coffee chain.

Narasimhan was CEO of Reckitt, which also makes Durex condoms, Enfamil baby formula and Mucinex cold syrup. He announced his departure from that post earlier in the day, and FTSE-listed Reckitt’s shares fell 4%.

Starbucks faces a turbulent period. More than 200 of its U.S. stores have unionized in the past year, with workers pushing for better benefits and wages at a time of surging inflation.

The company is also reworking its business model from a focus on cafes that encouraged long visits to mobile pickup and delivery, while facing higher costs for ingredients and labor. Also, COVID restrictions in China have slowed the

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

US coffee chain’s business in one of its biggest overseas markets.

Narasimhan will join Starbucks in October but will take the helm in April 2023, after spending a few months learning about the company and its “Reinvention” plan, which includes paying better wages for baristas, improving employee welfare and customer experience and re-imagining stores.

Until then, interim-CEO Howard Schultz, who took back the reins of the company for the third time in April after Kevin Johnson retired, will continue to lead the company.

Advertisement

“He is a strategic and transformational leader with deep experience in building powerful consumer brands,” Schultz said in a letter to employees welcoming Narasimhan.

Balanced approach

Narasimhan joined Reckitt in September 2019 and was the first external candidate to take the helm at Reckitt since it was formed in 1999.

He led the company through the pandemic, which boosted sales of its health and hygiene products, and more recently navigated a baby formula crisis in the United States, culminating in a raise in its annual forecast earlier this year.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old, who previously worked at PepsiCo as its global chief commercial officer, gained plaudits from Reckitt investors for his management style after helping revitalize the company after a sales slump.

“He took a very balanced approach to strategy … he didn’t go in all guns blazing – he took a very systematic approach to get things right,” said Ashish Sinha, portfolio manager at Reckitt shareholder Gabelli.

Starbucks said Narasimhan will spend his time with Schultz and the management team, spending time as a barista, meeting employees and visiting manufacturing plants and coffee farms during the transition period.

“While we are surprised Starbucks chose a successor outside the discretionary sector, we are optimistic Mr. Narasimhan’s global perspectives as a CEO of a public multinational corporation and background in beverages at PepsiCo will serve Starbucks well into the next chapter,” Cowen analyst Andrew Charles wrote in a note.

The coffee chain’s shares were barely changed in after-hours trade, gaining less than 1%. They are down 24% since Schultz’s return as interim CEO.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:21:39 am
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram visits Lalbaugcha Raja with friends, Salman Khan participates in visarjan at sister Arpita’s home

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement