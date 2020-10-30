Indian Oil Corp Q2 profit jumps on inventory gains

Indian Oil Corp. tanker trucks sit parked at one of the company's gas stations near the Delhi city boundary in Faridabad, Haryana, India, on Friday, April 8, 2106. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country’s top refiner, reported an eleven-fold rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by inventory gains.

Net profit for the state-owned company rose to 62.27 billion rupees ($842.14 million) in the three months ended Sept.30, from 5.63 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 28.20 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Average gross refining margin for the April-September period, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $3.46 per barrel from $2.96 per barrel.

Revenue from operations fell 12.1% to 1.16 trillion rupees.

($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)

