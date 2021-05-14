Indiabulls to spend Rs 90 crore via Dhani app on Covid care kits

Dr Smita Dash, chief medical officer, Dhani Healthcare, said the kit is “not a substitute for Covid care but will help in the initial preventive care and will boost immunity to fight all viral infections”.

To reach patients in tier 2 and 3 cities, the Indiabulls Group, through its Dhani app, will distribute 25 lakh free Covid-19 care health kits worth Rs 90 crore. Each kit, worth Rs 374, will have 30 vitamin C tablets, 4 vitamin D3 tablet, 20 zinc tablets and 15 paracetamol tablets.

“These are the medicines that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and AIIMS recommend for those who have symptoms of any kind,” said Ankit Banga, head of marketing of the app.

Dr Smita Dash, chief medical officer, Dhani Healthcare, said the kit is “not a substitute for Covid care but will help in the initial preventive care and will boost immunity to fight all viral infections”.

Banga said in many tier 2 and 3 cities, people may not always have a medicine shop nearby. “As they wait for their Covid report, they can take these medicines. There is a Rs 25 delivery charge.”

“Families, who would like to take the benefit of this initiative (the care kit) can download the Dhani app or log in to pharmacy.dhani.com and place an order for free. Further, Dhani is offering free video calls with doctors and specialists round the clock,” the statement by the company said.