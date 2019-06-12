Toggle Menu
Indiabulls Housing moves SC for listing of plea against it alleging misappropriation of fundshttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/companies/indiabulls-housing-moves-sc-for-listing-of-plea-against-it-alleging-misappropriation-of-funds-5776324/

Indiabulls Housing moves SC for listing of plea against it alleging misappropriation of funds

The plea filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Indiabulls Housing moves SC for listing of plea against it alleging misappropriation of funds
The bench said it would take a decision during the course of the day about listing of the plea. (Source: File Photo)

The Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent listing of a plea filed against it in which it has been alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the company, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi.

Singhvi told the bench that frivolous allegations have been levelled against the company in the petition and the plea was leaked to the media.

He said that due to the media reports regarding filing of the petition against the company, IHFL, has incurred loss of around Rs 7,000 crore of its market share.

The bench said it would take a decision during the course of the day about listing of the plea.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘300% rise in housing loan NPA in Gujarat in 5 years’
2 Sensex falls over 150 points; banking, IT stocks drag
3 IL&FS top executive bent norms to favour Ansals: Internal report