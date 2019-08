Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance’s (IBH) long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1. At the same time, it downgraded the firm’s foreign-currency senior secured rating to Ba2 from Ba1, and foreign- and local- currency senior secured MTN programme rating to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1.

Moody’s has also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Bloomberg data showed loan funds of IBH stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore as on March 2019. —FE