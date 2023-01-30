scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

LIC reviewing Adani Group response to short seller’s allegation

Shares of companies in the group, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, have lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens.

Life Insurance CorporationState-run LIC says it has invested 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies, about 1% of its assets under management.(File)
Listen to this article
LIC reviewing Adani Group response to short seller’s allegation
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said on Monday it was reviewing the Adani Group’s response to scathing criticism by a U.S. short-seller and would hold talks with the group’s management within days.

Shares of companies in the group, led by Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani, have lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house’s debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

“Presently there is a situation that’s emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position… Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them,” LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

State-run LIC, the country’s largest insurer, says it has invested 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies, about 1% of its assets under management.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Explained Economics |Adani responds, Hindenburg rebuts: What’s in their back-and-forth exchange?

“Of course we are studying the 413-page reply given by Adani Group,” Kumar said. “We will also see if the concerns are addressed – if we believe the concerns are not addressed we will seek further clarification from them.”

LIC owned a 4.23% stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises as of end-December, over 9% in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, nearly 6% in Adani Total Gas and 3.65% in Adani Transmission, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Kumar’s comments came after Adani said in a statement late on Sunday that its “strategic and long-term investors have reposed complete faith and confidence in the group”. ($1 = 81.6120 Indian rupees)

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:39 IST
Next Story

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez leaves two kids in tears with his heartwarming gesture. Watch

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close