India Inc seeks rate cut, NPA norms dilution

With the rapidly spreading coronavirus threatening to derail the economy, India Inc has sought fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, including reduction in the repo rate, cash reserve ratio (CRR) and relaxation in norms relating to non-performing assets (NPAs), to bail out the economy.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed an immediate repo rate reduction of 50 basis points, along with a 50-basis point reduction in CRR to ensure low cost of funds. “The RBI may consider relaxing the NPA recognition norms from 90 days to 180 days till September 30, 2020 to provide relief to industry faced with payment issues as well as pressure on banks to classify loans as NPAs,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

Niranjan Hiranandani, president, Assocham, said, “The time is then perfectly ripe for the RBI to roll out monetary/fiscal stimulus to protect business from going bankrupt.” The industry body has proposed a moratorium for debt servicing (principal plus interest), reduction of interest rates across the businesses, rescheduling of loan repayment and moratorium in rating surveillance.

“These measures, implemented on an urgent basis, have the potential to prevent the grave economic crisis which is on the horizon. It is no longer about investors and business, this is about the economic health of the country,” Hiranandani said. “The time to take action is right now, we need implementation on a war footing if we are to save the Indian economy from tanking,” he said.

An uptick in NPAs arising from the current economic disruption may further aggravate the challenges to the economy. “Therefore, the RBI may need to consider a special dispensation or temporary reprieve on NPA classification to banks and NBFCs for 1-2 quarters if the Covid-19 crisis does not peter out in the next few weeks,” said Suman Chowdhury, president–ratings, Acuité Ratings & Research. Banerjee said RBI should create special liquidity lines for NBFCs and ARCs over and above the window available to banks. “This would be similar to the TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program) instituted in the US after the global financial crisis and would ensure that credit transmission happens in a timely manner,” he said.

India has been facing growth deceleration, with GDP growth having fallen to 4.7 per cent in Q3 of FY20. The impact of Covid-19 is likely to pull it down further in the fourth quarter and GDP growth could slide to below 5 per cent in FY21 if policy action is not taken urgently. “Fiscal and monetary stimulus measures need to be announced urgently,” he said.

Crisil said clampdowns are increasing within and outside India, which would curtail consumer mobility and lead to deferral of spending. “While we expect most sectors to be impacted, this credit alert focuses on those at the front and centre of the pandemic-driven disruption. We foresee business reducing for airlines, hotels, malls, multiplexes and restaurants. Demand for some products such as eggs and poultry could also be impacted,” it said.

In the services sector, information technology would be affected because of physical restrictions. “Lower business volumes and occupancies, and suboptimal efficiencies will impact the profitability of companies. While some affected companies may initiate cost-curtailment measures, these may not be enough given high fixed costs. That could impair the credit profiles,” said said Subodh Rai, senior director, CRISIL Ratings.

Chowdhury said, “CoVid-19 has triggered an unprecedented shutdown in many parts of India. We believe that this can have a very sharp impact on the GDP print not only in the current quarter but also in the next quarter Q1FY21. The largest impact will be in the services sector particularly travel, transport and hospitality while there will be a secondary impact on other services and manufacturing sector due to the large scale disruption.”

As much as 47 per cent of the GVA is generated from services including transport, hotels, trade, construction, real estate and financial services. “We expect the hit on these sectors can shave off about 5 per cent of GDP estimates for FY20 and can lead to poor GDP figures in first quarter of FY21 if the disruption continues for over another 2 months,” Chowdhury said.

