scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

India Inc’s profit margin narrows in December quarter on high inflation: Icra

The operating profit margin for the December quarter expanded by 1.80 per cent over the preceding September quarter, Icra Ratings said.

India Inc Dec qtr profitThe revenue of companies, excluding those in the financial sector, grew 17.2 per cent, Icra said. (File image)

India Inc’s operating profit margin narrowed by a sharp 2.37 per cent in the December quarter to 16.3 per cent on an annual basis due to inflation and rising energy costs, a domestic ratings agency said on Monday.

When viewed sequentially, the operating profit margin for the December quarter expanded by 1.80 per cent over the preceding September quarter, Icra Ratings said, attributing the same to the easing in input costs and also price hikes by many companies.

Going forward, while price hikes and sequential input cost reductions can boost margins in the near term, geopolitical tensions, recessionary concerns, and forex volatility continue to pose risks, the agency said.

The revenue of companies, excluding those in the financial sector, grew 17.2 per cent, which was as per expectations, the agency said, adding that hotels, oil and gas, auto, airlines, and power sectors led the way.

However, the revenue growth was a muted 1.4 per cent from a sequential perspective due to inflationary headwinds weighing on consumer sentiments.

“India Inc’s ability to improve earnings will be dependent on headwinds such as energy cost inflation, evolving recessionary trends in the developed markets, and impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange on both imports as well as export-oriented sectors,” its sector head Sruthi Thomas said.

The interest coverage ratio for the agency’s sample adjusted for sectors with relatively low debt levels like IT, FMCG and pharma witnessed a moderation in Q3FY23 to 4.3 times from 5.1 times on a sequential basis. This was mainly on account of lower earnings in select sectors as compared to historic trend and higher interest rates, it said.

Also Read
Gautam Adani wealth
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No. 30, group stocks lose Rs ...
Adani companies roadshow
Adani’s world tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith
FabIndia IPO plan
Fabindia shelves $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
Amazon, Open Network for Digital Commerce, ONDC, e-commerce, e-commerce market, e-commerce sector, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
Amazon joins ONDC, the e-commerce network that plans to challenge the gia...
Advertisement

According to Thomas, credit metrics are likely to show further sequential improvement going forward, given the recent trends in softening of commodity prices, general price hikes taken by companies, and reduction in energy cost.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:59 IST
Next Story

Woman engineering student dies by suicide in Telangana

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close