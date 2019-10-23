India ‘fundamental’ to Uber’s growth: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber on Tuesday said India is “fundamental” to the ride-hailing firm’s growth strategy. The firm that competes with Ola in the market launched its public transport services in the Capital — a first for Uber in Asia and the ninth city globally. In the next 10 years, the company’s growth will be defined by markets like India, Africa and the Middle-East, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

“Profitability metric of our business here (India) is improving. We will continue to remain and invest here,” said Khosrowshahi.

The public transport service, launched in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will feature as an option on the Uber app and will allow riders to see the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules as well as departure time for public transportation including the metro, buses and walking directions to and from nearby metro stations and buses (as of now limited to metros, will be extended to buses in near future). —FE