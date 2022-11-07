scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

India Cements Q2 net loss at Rs 113.26 crore, revenue up 7.46% to Rs 1,327 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.75 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

India Cements Q2, India Cements newsIndia Cements' total expenses were at Rs 1,528.01 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the September quarter of FY23, as against Rs 1,201.61 crore a year ago. (Image: Twitter/TheIndiaCements)

India Cements Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

Its revenue from operations was up 7.46 per cent to Rs 1,327.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,234.85 crore a year ago.

The company’s total expenses were at Rs 1,528.01 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the September quarter of FY23, as against Rs 1,201.61 crore a year ago.

Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 248.50 on BSE, up 1.02 per cent from the previous close.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:26:02 pm
