Income Tax Department raids 15 locations of Zee Group

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 1:29:15 pm
The Income Tax (I-T) Department is conducting a search and survey at 15 locations of Zee Group.
The searches are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the I-T department.
The company says it is co-operating with the IT department.
More to follow
