scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Income Tax Department raids 15 locations of Zee Group

The searches are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the Income Tax (I-T) department.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 1:29:15 pm
subhash chandra, zeeZee Group chairman Subhash Chandra (File photo)

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is conducting a search and survey at 15 locations of Zee Group.

The searches are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the I-T department.

The company says it is co-operating with the IT department.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement