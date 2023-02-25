In relief for Zee, NCLAT puts stay on insolvency proceedings

In major relief for Zee Entertainment Ltd (ZEEL), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Friday stayed the insolvency proceedings against the company initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The move came after NCLAT heard the plea of Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEEL, challenging the insolvency proceedings that put merger plans with Sony at risk.

“We wish to update you that an appeal was filed by Punit Goenka before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging the order dated February 22, 2023 passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“The appeal was heard today wherein, NCLAT has issued notice — directed IndusInd Bank Ltd to file its reply in two weeks and the company to file rejoinder in two weeks thereafter. The appeal is now listed for final disposal on March 29, 2023 and till that time the order dated February 22, 2023 passed by NCLT is stayed,” the company said.

The NCLT’s Mumbai bench Wednesday allowed it to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The court also appointed Sanjay Kumar Jhalani as the interim resolution professional.

“In the petition filed by IndusInd Bank against the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the NCLT has pronounced its order dated February 22, 2023 admitting the company to corporate insolvency resolution process under the provisions of the Code,” said Zee Entertainment in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

IndusInd Bank had moved the court seeking a payment of more than Rs 83 crore from ZEEL. This came after ZEEL failed to fulfil obligations under a Debt Service Reserve (DSR) account agreement.

Under the terms of the DSR account agreement, which was signed between the lender and Siti Networks (another Essel Group firm), ZEEL was also a party to it. ZEEL had guaranteed to maintain an amount equal to one quarter’s interest and one quarter’s principal in the account for servicing the debts but failed to do so.

According to IndusInd Bank’s petition, Siti had failed to maintain the account since September 2019 and ZEEL, being the guarantor, should be also made a party in the case.

ZEEL had stated that IndusInd Bank’s petition was a “breach or violation” of previous orders passed by the Delhi High Court. In February 2022, the company moved an application before the NCLT requesting the dismissal of IndusInd Bank’s plea.