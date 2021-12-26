Improve amenities for staff: Tamil Nadu tells Foxconn

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday asked Taiwanese electronic equipment major Foxconn to come up with a slew of measures to improve the working conditions and quality of living of contract employees attached to its operations in Chennai.

The intervention was in the wake of complaints and a protest organised by employees seeking basic amenities at their hostels and other rights.

The communication sent by the Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Industries S Krishnan and Additional Director General of Police P Thamarai Kannan to the top company management on December 23 listed out a number of suggestions including efforts required to improve quality of employees’ rooms, washrooms, water, and other basic amenities at the hostel. The communication specified that employee rooms should be properly ventilated.

Obtaining necessary permission from the district collector for the employees’ hostels and taking steps to cook the food served to employees within the place of their accommodation were among the state government’s suggestions. It also advised the company to ensure the granting of emergency leave for employees when it is required and suggested an alternative arrangement to ensure the required strength of employees through a manpower agency when there is a section who go on leave.

A TN government statement issued in this regard said Foxconn assured that it will urge their contractors to provide quality food for all its 15,000 employees.