IL&FS to sell education, alternate investment management units

The board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has initiated two separate processes for exploring the sale of its education and alternative investment management businesses.

The board of the crisis-ridden IL&FS group has decided to publicly solicit in two separate processes, expressions of interest for a sale of its interests in education business comprising IL&FS interest in IL&FS Education & Technology Services Ltd along with other subsidiary businesses and alternative investment fund management business comprising IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd along with all its associated fund management platforms and sponsor commitments relating to some of the funds.

“The board is taking steps for public solicitation in this regard,” a statement by the board said.

The education business provides ed-tech services to K-12 schools and students through its proprietary digital content, devices, platforms and solutions, as well as (in a joint initiative with National Skills Development Corporation) offers job linked vocational skills programmes for the youth, it further said.

“Further, the businesses in its subsidiaries provide advisory and project management services to Central, State governments and industries for development of common infrastructure in industrial clusters, and technology led knowledge management and assessment services for education, vocational skills and corporates,” the statement added.

The alternative investment fund management business, undertaken principally through IIML, manages private equity funds, infrastructure debt funds, etc., with total assets under management of approximately Rs 13,340 crore.

Staring at the possibility of defaulting on Rs 53,000 crore bank loans, IL&FS had recently initiated the process of divesting the IL&FS group’s equity stake or interests in its domestic roads vertical, including IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL). The IL&FS board, along with the ITNL board, has decided to publicly solicit expressions of interest to assess the interest for a sale of its stakes in the domestic roads vertical.

On November 28, the IL&FS board, led by Uday Kotak, had initiated the process of exploring the sale of controlling stake in its renewable energy assets. These assets include operating wind power generating plants with aggregate capacity of 873.5 MW, as well as under construction wind power generating plants with aggregate capacity of 104 MW, asset management services for the operating wind power generating plants as well as the business division conducting project development and implementation of wind power generating plants.

It has also planned to put on block businesses relating to project development and implementation of solar power plants.