IL&FS timeline for debt resolution delayed to July

A significant portion of the recoverable debt of IL&FS or around Rs 47,000 crore will be recovered only by July 2020 and not by March 2020 as anticipated earlier. This was conveyed by Uday Kotak, chairman of the government-appointed board of the NBFC, on Tuesday, while addressing its annual general meeting. Kotak also said the board is currently mulling the restructuring of Rs 10,000 crore of loans.

“The new board expects that measures undertaken would result in overall recovery in the region of 50 per cent (of the outstanding debt as of September 30, 2018) …,” Kotak said. —FE

