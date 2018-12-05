IL&FS new board blames lenders for blocking payments

The board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has alleged that lenders in certain IL&FS group entities are not permitting operations and maintenance (O&M) and other payments, including salaries, which are essential for the going concern status of the entity.

“Such lender action is to the detriment of such entities and would lead to value erosion for all stakeholders,” the board said in its second report on progress and way forward submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). For instance, in case O&M payments are not made in entities with concession agreements (for example, roads), the vendors may stop providing O&M services, due to which concession authority could levy penalties, and even terminate the O&M contract, it said.

While the NCLT, in its interim order dated October 15, 2018, restricted banks and financial institutions from setting off or exercising lien over any amounts lying with any creditor in any account of IL&FS or its group companies, some lenders have marked lien on or appropriated funds from the respective accounts of the entity against their outstanding dues in that entity or other group entities, the board has said. While IL&FS group owes around Rs 53,000 crore to banks, its total liability is around Rs 94,000 crore.

“Projects where O&M would stop due to non-payment, would have physical deterioration, and would yield lower value from prospective investors. “In entities where employees and other vendors are not paid at the discretion of the lenders, would lead to a disruption in the activities and potential mismanagement of such entities,” it said.

Elsamex, owned by the IL&FS group, is evaluating the termination of two projects in Ethiopia. There are various outstanding tax and salary payment dues in these projects, it said. Seven IL&FS employees were recently held hostage in Ethiopia by local staff for non-payment of salaries and dues. Elsamex has O&M projects in Spain, Portugal and certain Latin American countries which are carried out through subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

The board said that a single group-level resolution for the crisis-ridden group is “unlikely to materialise” and it will focus on vertical as well as asset-level resolution of different assets. “Based on an outreach conducted by the financial and transaction advisor (FTA), the initial assessment seems to indicate that currently, the group-level resolution option is unlikely to materialise,” the board said in its second report.

Given that currently the group-level resolution option seems unlikely, the new board, led by Uday Kotak, is engaging with its advisors to assess the vertical level resolution and asset level resolution options (including a combination of both in some cases) keeping in mind a range of issues such as general economic and market conditions, market interest, maximisation of value and speed of execution, transaction certainty and stakeholder engagement.

The board said it will initiate the process to divest its stake in IL&FS Education, IL&FS Technologies, ONGC Tripura Power Company and IL&FS Paradip Refinery Water.