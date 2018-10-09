IL&FS fallout: Finance firms face fund crunch

Higher redemptions by investors in short-term debt papers in the wake of the IL&FS default have also created challenges in the CP market. Higher redemptions by investors in short-term debt papers in the wake of the IL&FS default have also created challenges in the CP market.

DESPITE THE liquidity infusion by RBI and the government’s takeover of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are starved for funds as banks have virtually stopped extending loans to them following the IL&FS default crisis, industry sources told The Indian Express.

HFCs and NBFCs are facing a severe liquidity squeeze ahead of the festive season as they are unable to raise funds from commercial paper and corporate debt market at viable rates. On Monday, the National Housing Bank stepped up its refinance facility by Rs 6,000 crore to ease the fund crunch at HFCs.

Top officials with at least two large financial services firms, which have HFCs and NBFCs, told The Indian Express that banks are not extending credit. “Since last Monday, we have seen banks completely stop lending to our HFCs and NBFC even though such loans are backed by mortgages. This is leading to a situation where we are cash-strapped and it may affect lending especially consumer loans ahead of the festive season,” said the whole-time director of a financial service group.

With public sector banks already stressed and many private sector lenders facing regulatory action, risk-taking among banks has taken a backseat. The head of an HFC said that the bank’s board and management “are not willing to take any risk in the current environment and this situation may put relatively smaller NBFCs under a lot of pressure”.

Despite the takeover of IL&FS by a government-appointed board, continued defaults by the infrastructure major on its debt obligations has caused enormous stress in the debt market, making both public and private lenders wary of any fresh exposure.

In order to ease fund crunch for HFCs and other institutions, National Housing Bank (NHB) said Monday it had increased its refinance limit to Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 24,000 crore for this year (July 2018 to June 2019). NHB has so far sanctioned Rs 8,835 crore of refinance. “Now, eligible Housing Finance Companies & Other entities will have increased availability of funds … NHB is the Principal Agency to promote housing finance institutions, currently 97 in number, and to provide financial support to eligible institutions,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Industry sources said mutual funds on the debt side, large investors in the commercial paper and corporate debt market, have turned “extremely selective” in putting money in this market. The NBFCs that are able to raise funds have to pay higher interest payments, as rates on two-month commercial papers of such firms have risen by as much as 200 basis points since September 6, the first day of default by the IL&FS on its debt papers.

Last month, the sale of a large amount of Dewan Housing Finance’s commercial papers by DSP Mutual Fund added to the downward spiral in the NBFC stocks and the broader equity market. While rates for relatively riskier NBFCs and HFCs have shot up sharply, established players like HDFC Ltd are able to raise funds at around 30 basis points higher than the CP rates in August, which is prior to the IL&FS default, according to an industry source tracking the short-term debt market.

The latest RBI data on issuance of short-term debt papers like CPs is not yet available for the months of August and September as it comes with a two-month lag. But market players reckon there would be a sharp fall in the issuance and subscription of such papers after the IL&FS default. A total of Rs 1.67 lakh crore worth of CPs were reported during the fortnight ending July 31, at rates ranging from 6.19 to 12.47, as per the RBI data. Companies like HDFC, Aditya Birla Finance and Tata Motors Finance have been able to successfully raise fresh funds through the CP market after the IL&FS default.

The IL&FS group, which has a total debt of Rs 91,000 crore, has to repay Rs 1,085 crore worth of commercial papers in the next six months during October 29, 2018 to March 13, 2019. The market is closely watching these repayments to get a sense of how long the liquidity crisis will last. To ease the funds crunch, the RBI on September 28 announced measures to inject nearly Rs 2 lakh crore worth of liquidity in the market.

