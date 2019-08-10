ILFS crisis: NCLT rejects plea by Deloitte, BSR questioning its jurisdiction

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Friday dismissed the plea by former auditors of IL&FS Group, Deloitte Haskin & Sells and BSR & Associates, challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction to ban them. This would mean that the NCLT could ban the two firms from practising auditing activities for five years. The development is a major setback for both firms. Arguments on this matter will be heard on September 5.

On June 8, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had filed a petition with the NCLT seeking to ban Deloitte and BSR for five years under Section 140 (5) of the Companies Act. The petition followed a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) based on its investigation into financial affairs of debt-ridden IL&FS Group.

In its plea to the NCLT, the MCA stated that investigation by the SFIO revealed that “the auditors knowingly did not report the true state of affairs of the company”.

Following the MCA’s petition, the legal counsel for Deloitte and BSR filed pleas challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction to ban the auditors under Section 140 (5).

Senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, representing Deloitte, had argued that Deloitte cannot be banned under Section 140 (5) as it only seeks to “change” existing auditors of a company, while Deloitte had already resigned as the auditor to IL&FS. Senior advocate Darius Khambata, representing BSR & Associates, had supported the argument saying that Section 140 (5) is meant to be applied to an auditor who refuses to resign, and cannot be applied to former auditors.

The government’s legal counsel, Sanjay Shorey had counter-argued that the government sought “deemed removal” of the auditors. He also said the NCLT must “look at the spirit of the law along with the text”, adding that in case there is an allegation of fraud, consequences must follow.

Section 140 of the Companies Act deals with removal and resignation of auditors and sub-section 5 states, “the tribunal either suo motu or on an application made to it by the Central Government or by any person concerned, if it is satisfied that the auditor of a company has, whether directly or indirectly, acted in a fraudulent manner or abetted or colluded in any fraud by, or in relation to, the company or its directors or officers, it may, by order, direct the company to change its auditors”. A Deloitte spokesperson called the ruling “unfortunate” and said the firm will “view the order and decide on a course of action”.