IL&FS board seeks NCLT approval for sale of wind assets to Orix

The UDAY Kotak-led board of IL&FS Tuesday moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking its approval to complete the sale of seven wind energy assets of IL&FS to the Japan-based Orix Corporation.

The bench, headed by VP Singh and Rajesh Sharma, sought details on the enterprise valuation of these assets and reserved the order on the matter. In June, the board had approved the sale of its entire 51 per cent stake in the seven group companies to Orix, which already owns 49 per cent stake in the entities. The IL&FS group was expected to get around Rs 4,800 crore from the sale.

Earlier this year, GAIL had offered Rs 4,785.7 crore for the IL&FS stake in seven companies under IL&FS Wind Energy — Lalpur Wind Energy, Etesian Urja, Khandke Wind Energy, Retadi Wind Power, Wind Urja India, Tadas Wind Energy and Kaze Energy. According to an MoU between IL&FS and Orix, the Japanese firm had the right-of-first-offer, allowing it to purchase the assets at a matching price before IL&FS could sell them to GAIL.

Senior counsel Ravi Kadam, representing the IL&FS board, informed the NCLT that as per the procedure laid out by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the resolution of IL&FS Group entities, the board had sought and received the approval of retired Justice DK Jain and NCLAT on the terms of sale. —FE