IL&FS row: Arun Jaitley hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says section of Congress urged him to enable investments in it

Union Minister Arun Jaitley called Congress a “national saboteur”. (File) Union Minister Arun Jaitley called Congress a “national saboteur”. (File)

Calling out Congress’ doublespeak, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said while a section of the party leadership had been urging him to enable investments in IL&FS, its chief Rahul Gandhi was calling it a “scam”. Calling Congress a “national saboteur”, Jaitley also made public a letter written by Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas to him on ways to bail out the debt-laden company which has a long-term liability of around Rs 91,000 crore.

One of the ways Thomas mentioned to revive the firm was by “guiding Indian Institutional Investors like LIC, SBI, HDFC to support IL&FS to provide equity and debt of Rs 8,000 crores as requested by the company”. However, Gandhi has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bailing out the IL&FS group via public savings in LIC and the SBI.

“Modiji, your favourite private company IL&FS is about to sink. You want to save it using LIC’s money. Why?” the Congress chief had tweeted on Sunday. Advising Gandhi to get some ‘words of wisdom’ from Thomas, Jaitley, in a blog post, said the Congress must remember that “the days of crony capitalism are over”. “Thomas’ letter demolishes every word that Rahul Gandhi and his coterie have been spreading,” Jaitley said.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday ordered the suspension of the IL&FS board and allowed a six-member government-appointed team to take control of the debt-ridden company. The IL&FS board will be led by Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak as non-executive chairman.

Accusing Congress of trying to sabotage India’s economy by allowing a situation in relation to a company to persist, expand and become unmanageable, Jaitley said LIC had acquired 15 per cent stake in IL&FS in 2005 and another 11.10 per cent in 2006.

“Was it a scam then? In fact, LIC further bought 19.34 lakh shares in IL&FS in 2010. Was it a scam in 1987 when the IL&FS was promoted with the Central Bank of India having 50.5% shares and the UTI having 30.5% shares? Congress lacks statesmanship and vision,” he said.

