IL&FS appoints second law firm as advisor after nudge from govt

Days after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) asked law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) to share information regarding its engagement and advice to the troubled IL&FS and its group companies, the new IL&FS board has appointed P&A Law Offices, alongside CAM, to take over the role of legal advisory to the firm.

The decision comes amid allegations of conflict of interest with respect to CAM and the government indicating to the IL&FS board to effect a change.

“The board has appointed another attorney, Anand Pathak, and his firm, P&A Law Offices. However, CAM will also continue. While CAM will provide the background as they have knowledge of the past, the new firm will bring balance to the table,” an IL&FS board member, who did not wish to be named, said.

Since the board, the member said, has waived the confidentiality clause that prevented CAM from sharing all details of its engagement with the previous management, their presence, alongside the new law firm, “will help in the probe and fixing accountability in the case”.

Government sources familiar with the development said that following a complaint to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs about alleged conflict of interest in CAM’s association with IL&FS — CAM was legal advisor to the former board of IL&FS which is facing criminal and legal action by government agencies, and continues to perform that role for the new board too — the government was not satisfied with the present board continuing with CAM as their legal advisor.

Sources inside IL&FS said that even the board has been divided over the continuation of CAM as their legal advisor. “Several top officials and a few board members have voiced their opinion to reduce dependency on CAM. They have also questioned the exorbitant fee being paid to CAM,” said another director.

On July 22, The Indian Express reported about the complaint that had raised the alleged conflict of interest issue involving CAM. At that time, Cyril Shroff, managing partner of CAM, said: “Our firm does not have any conflict of interest.”

Following the Ministry’s directive to look into the issue, the new board started the process of shortlisting names of new law firms for the position.

The board member, however, said that instead of replacing CAM with a new law firm, the board has appointed another firm alongside CAM.

The government superseded the IL&FS board and appointed a new board under the chairmanship of Uday Kotak in October 2018, following the default at IL&FS Group, which has total liabilities of about Rs 94,000 crore. The alleged financial irregularities at IL&FS came to light in September 2018 after some group entities started defaulting on debt repayments. The entire group has been defaulting on repayments since then.

In 2016, CAM gave a clean chit to the then ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, following allegations of nepotism and conflict of interest.

Last year, after the ICICI Bank board instituted an investigation under retired Supreme Court Justice B N Srikrishna to probe Kochhar’s role in alleged non-adherence of the code of conduct, conflict of interest and quid pro quo, the law firm withdrew its 2016 investigative report that had given her a clean chit. The withdrawal of the report came after Kochhar quit her position on October 4, 2018.

The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018 that Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot provided crores to a firm he had set up with Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.