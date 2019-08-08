IIFL Wealth may buy L&T Financial arm

IIFL Wealth Management is in talks to buy wealth management arm of L&T Financial Services as the latter is exiting non-core businesses as part of a business strategy, market sources said.

IIFL Wealth is one of the fastest growing private wealth management firms in India with an asset under management (AUM) of $24 billion (around Rs 168,000 crore) as of March 2019.

When contacted, L&T Financial did not comment on the reported move. However, market sources said the deal could be worth around Rs 250-300 crore. L&T Fin’s wealth management AUM is around Rs 25,589 crore with over 9,000 customers. In October last year, IIFL Wealth bought Chennai-based Wealth Advisors India for Rs 235 crore. It also acquired Ashburton India Equity Opportunities for an undisclosed amount in December 2017.

L&T Finance Holdings shares declined 2.53 per cent to Rs 96.20 on the BSE on Wednesday.