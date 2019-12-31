IFIN reports standalone loss of Rs 13,275 crore in FY19

As on March 31, 2019, IFIN’s total borrowings stood at Rs 8,866.32 crore, up 2.75 per cent y-o-y. Cash and cash equivalents of the NBFC rose 20 per cent y-o-y in FY19 to Rs 964.90 crore. As on March 31, 2019, IFIN’s total borrowings stood at Rs 8,866.32 crore, up 2.75 per cent y-o-y. Cash and cash equivalents of the NBFC rose 20 per cent y-o-y in FY19 to Rs 964.90 crore.

IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) reported a net loss on a standalone basis of Rs 13,274.52 crore in the financial year 2018-19, compared with a profit of Rs 9.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s exposure to non-performing assets (NPAs), expressed as “Stage 3” assets, increased to Rs 12,429.64 crore, compared with an exposure of Rs 2,249.98 crore in FY18.

Total liabilities of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) fell 8.76 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 16,635.72 crore, while total assets in FY19 fell 79.5 per cent to Rs 3,831.16 crore.

As on March 31, 2019, IFIN’s total borrowings stood at Rs 8,866.32 crore, up 2.75 per cent y-o-y. Cash and cash equivalents of the NBFC rose 20 per cent y-o-y in FY19 to Rs 964.90 crore.

IFIN’s total default amount as on March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 4,628.12 crore, excluding the interest liabilities post-October aggregating to Rs 392.09 crore.

The government-appointed board of IL&FS has made a provision of Rs 11,358.54 crore on account of credit risk and impairment of investments, the firm stated in its annual report.

The company started defaulting on debt obligations in August 2018, following which the government had in October 2018 suspended the erstwhile board of IL&FS group companies and replaced it with a another board led by Uday Kotak. The total debt obligations of the IL&FS group companies is close to Rs 1 lakh crore.

IFIN, registered as a non-deposit NBFC with the RBI, is required to maintain regulated capital adequacy ratio of minimum 15 per cent, with minimum Tier-I capital of 10 per cent. —FE

