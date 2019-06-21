IFIN laundered over Rs 5,000 crore of shareholders’ money: ED tells court

IN A remand application filed in a Mumbai court seeking custody of former joint MD of IL&FS Arun Kumar Saha and former MD of IL&FS Transportation Network (ITNL) Karunakaran Ramchand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that more than Rs 5,000 crore of shareholders’ money has been laundered by IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN), part of the IL&FS Group.

Advertising

The two were arrested on June 19, and sent to ED’s custody till June 25. As per ED, Karunakaran role was ‘decisive’ in the ITNL case.

“He (Ramchand) was one of the core members of IL&FS Group and was also MD of ITNL. ITNL, as on date, is staring at a debt of more than Rs 35,000 crore. He was running ITNL as his personal fiefdom and had scant regard for due process of law and well-being of the group,” the agency claimed through its special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar. It added that in order to hide ITNL’s precarious situation, Ramchand was taking loans from IFIN indirectly through the contracting firms of IL&FS Group to hide facts from regulators. This led to the liabilities to the companies increasing.

As of March 31, 2018, out of total lending of IFIN of Rs 14,740 crore, Rs 1,150 crore was sanctioned to ITNL. Apart from that, third party funding was done to ITNL, to the tune of Rs 2,270 crore, said the ED remand plea.

Advertising

The agency also alleged that Saha was ‘aware’ of the stressed asset portfolio but did not ensure adequate disclosure or reporting of the facts in the reports of RBI from 2016 to 2018. “He connived with the management and overlooked the numerous indicators by agreeing with the decisions of management to differ the provision of diminution in books of accounts,” the ED stated, further claiming that both the accused managed to maintain the rating of IFIN inspite of a decline in its profits and the amount received by them was “proceeds of crime”.

Lawyers Niranjan Mundergi and Gunjan Mangla, representing Saha and Ramchand, said that they had cooperated with the police probe and had visited the ED office when summoned. The ED, however, said that during investigation, the two had denied knowledge of any such transactions altogether. The agency also found that IL&FS and ITNL raised bogus invoices and “assigned multiple works to various bogus companies in order to generate cash worth Rs 74 crore”.