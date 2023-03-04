Icra Ratings revises outlook on Adani Total, Adani Ports to negative

Domestic rating agency Icra Ratings Friday revised the outlook on Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATLG) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) to negative following a sharp decline in the share prices and an increase in the yield of international bonds raised by them.

The share prices of Adani Group companies witnessed high selling pressure after the US based Hindenburg Research released a report in January this year, alleging the port-to-energy conglomerate of brazen stock manipulation and accounting frauds.

The rating agency said that ATGL has staggered some of the capex plans over the next two years considering progress achieved in projects awarded in ninth and tenth rounds. Although the company has funding tie-ups to meet the capex requirements in the near term, it has large capex requirements over the longer term which need significant debt funding.

“Hence, the Adani Group’s reduced financial flexibility can impact ATGL’s ability to raise funds from the domestic and international markets and result in higher cost of capital,” the agency said.

While revising the rating outlook of APSEZL to negative from stable, Icra noted that the company’s track record of refinancing a large part of its debt with borrowings (mostly from overseas debt capital markets) of longer tenures at lower interest rates were the key credit strengths, which have been adversely impacted.