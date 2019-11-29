Icra downgrades Rs 23,500-crore facilities of Shapoorji Pallonji

Icra said the long-term rating of non-fund based limits of Rs 15,000 crore is downgraded to A+ from AA- and short term to A1 from A1+. Icra said the long-term rating of non-fund based limits of Rs 15,000 crore is downgraded to A+ from AA- and short term to A1 from A1+.

Ratings firm Icra has downgraded Rs 23,500 crore of fund and non-fund based limits and commercial paper of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company (SPCPL).

Negative outlook takes into account the slower-than-anticipated progress achieved by SPCPL in terms of its deleveraging plans through equity infusion and asset monetisation.

Icra said the long-term rating of non-fund based limits of Rs 15,000 crore is downgraded to A+ from AA- and short term to A1 from A1+. The long-term rating on fund based limits of Rs 6,000 crore downgraded to A+ from AA- and short-term rating downgraded to A1 from A1+. The commercial paper of Rs 2,500 crore was downgraded to A1 from A1+.

The ratings firm observed the promoters have infused Rs 2,270 crore in SPCPL during first half of FY20, including Rs 1,900 crore from the proceeds of the Sterling & Wilson Solar IPO. However, Icra observed the net debt levels have not come down because the same has been deployed to meet the funding requirements to meet both the debt obligations as well as construction finance to complete the ongoing projects.—FE

