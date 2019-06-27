Icra cuts Piramal Capital’s long-term rating to AA

Icra on Tuesday downgraded the long-term rating of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL). The rating agency cut ratings of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subordinated (Tier-II) bonds, long-term funds-based limits and long-term loans from AA+ to AA, amounting to Rs 20,867 crore. The rating on commercial paper (CP) programme remained unchanged at A1+, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

Advertising

Fund houses such as Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, Franklin Templeton MF and Kotak MF, among others, have investments in PCHFL of nearly Rs 3,600 crore.

“The outlook on the long-term rating continues to remain negative given its predominantly wholesale book, with large sized exposures particularly in real estate and infrastructure segment,” Icra said. As per the asset-liability statement as on March 31, 2019, PCHFL has debt repayments aggregating to approximately Rs 10,300 crore due in the 6-month bucket. —FE