ICRA board sends CEO Naresh Takkar on leave

In an unprecedented step, the board of directors of ratings firm ICRA has sent its MD and CEO Naresh Takkar on leave with immediate effect till completion of enquiry on an anonymous complaint sent to the company by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

While ICRA did not specify the reasons for the move, the decision has come at a time when credit rating agencies are under a cloud following the collapse of IL&FS, which was enjoying top rating right till the time of its first default in late August last year. ICRA had filed a consent application before the Sebi, which is also investigating three rating agencies including ICRA, for their role in the IL&FS crisis, The Indian Express reported on May 9. The Sebi probe began after the rating agencies failed to warn investors in time about the deteriorating credit profile of IL&FS. At least two rating agencies had given IL&FS the highest rating of AAA, even when its subsidiary, IL&FS Transport Networks, defaulted in June 2018. Subsequently, the rating agencies downgraded its debt papers /credit facilities citing weak financials.

Officials of four credit rating agencies, including ICRA, were summoned and questioned by the SFIO in the last one month on their role in rating the debt papers of IFIN between 2014 and 2018.

Sources said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) claimed that these credit rating agencies did not downgrade the ratings of the debt papers of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), even though they were aware of its weak financials. In one case, the SFIO allegedly found evidence which shows that top officials of a rating agency did not downgrade the high ratings to IFIN despite being alerted by their subordinates.

There were also reports that investigation into the IL&FS fraud has showed that the then CEO of the ILFS Financial Services helped the senior director of a leading rating agency buy a duplex villa worth crores at a discount.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, ICRA said, “The board of directors of ICRA has at its meeting today decided pending the completion of the examination of the concerns raised in the anonymous representation that was forwarded to the company by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to place Naresh Takkar on leave effective immediately, until further notice.”

“The board has also decided to appoint Vipul Agarwal as interim chief operating officer (COO) apart from his role as group chief financial officer effective from July 1,” ICRA said.