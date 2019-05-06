ICICI Bank Q4 consolidated net profit up 2.45 per cent at Rs 1,170 crore

Private sector ICICI Bank Monday posted 2.45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,142 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal (2017-18).

On standalone basis, its profit fell to Rs 969 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 1,020 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 6.70 per cent of the gross loans as on March 31, 2019 as against 8.84 per cent at March-end 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans too came down to 2.06 per cent from 4.77 per cent. Shares of the bank closed 0.11 per cent down at Rs 401.40 on the BSE.