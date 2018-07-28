ICICI Bank posts Rs 119.5 crore loss, first in over 16 years

ICICI Bank shares rose 2.62 per cent to Rs 293.30 on the BSE on Friday. (File Photo) ICICI Bank shares rose 2.62 per cent to Rs 293.30 on the BSE on Friday. (File Photo)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced a loss of Rs 119.55 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, its first quarterly loss in over 16 years. The bank — in the public eye because of allegations against its CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar of quid pro quo and conflict of interest while extending loans to some business groups — set aside more funds to cover bad loans.

While the gross additions to the non-performing assets at Rs 4,036 crore were the lowest in the last 11 quarters, additional provisions on existing NPAs resulted in total provisions of Rs 5,971 crore, leading to a net loss in Q1-2019 as against a profit of Rs 2,049 crore in the same period of last year.

The additional provisioning was on account of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines (ageing-based provisions and provisions for cases directed by RBI to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal). Gross NPAs rose to Rs 53,464 crore (8.81 per cent) for the quarter ended June 2018 as against Rs 43,167 crore (7.99 per cent) a year ago.

Recoveries and upgrades from non-performing loans were Rs 2,036 crore in Q1-2019. The net NPA ratio decreased from 4.77 per cent at March 2018 to 4.19 per cent at June 30, 2018. Net loans to companies whose facilities have been restructured were Rs 1,413 crore compared to Rs 1,553 crore in March 2018.

The bank’s net interest margin was at 3.19 per cent in Q1 of 2019. “Fee income grew by 16 per cent year-on-year in Q1-2019 driven by retail fee income growth of 18 per cent year-on-year. Domestic loan growth at 15 per cent year-on-year at June 2018 driven by retail loans. Retail loans grew by 20 per cent year-on-year and constituted 58 per cent of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2018 compared to 47 per cent in March 2016,” the bank said.

Last month, ICICI Bank said Kochhar would be on leave till an independent probe against her is completed. The board appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as wholetime director and chief operating officer of the bank. Bakhshi is currently responsible for handling all businesses and corporate centre functions at the bank and also report to the board till the probe against Kochhar is over. The bank had roped in retired IAS officer Girish Chaturvedi as its non-executive chairman in place of MK Sharma, whose tenure ended last month. The board initially backed Kochhar but then decided to set up an independent probe by retired Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna.

On March 29, The Indian Express first reported that Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot provided crores of rupees to NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), a firm he had set up with Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. He transferred proprietorship of the company to a trust owned by Deepak Kochhar for Rs 9 lakh, six months after he received the loan from ICICI Bank. The Videocon account was declared an NPA or a bad loan in 2017.

ICICI Bank shares rose 2.62 per cent to Rs 293.30 on the BSE on Friday.

The bank said mark-to-market losses on the securities portfolio aggregated Rs 219 crore in Q1-2019. While the RBI had allowed the banks to spread such provisioning for such mark-to-market losses over up to four quarters, the bank provided for such losses in Q1-2019 itself.

