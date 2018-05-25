Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar receives notice from SEBI over Videocon loans

ICICI, India's third-biggest lender by assets, is battling allegations that Kochhar allegedly favoured Videocon Group in its lending practices.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 25, 2018 11:24:49 pm
icici bank, chanda kochchar, deepak kochchar, icici bank ceo, income tax dept, videocon icici bank deal, indian express Videocon’s founders had an investment in a renewable energy company founded by Chanda Kochhar’s husband. The bank has backed Kochhar, calling the rumours “malicious and unfounded”.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
ICICI Bank Ltd said on Friday the lender and its chief executive, Chanda Kochhar, had received a notice from India’s capital markets regulator seeking responses over alleged non-compliance with certain rules. The bank said it would respond to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, adding that the notice received on Thursday was based on information given by the bank and its CEO on earlier queries over their dealings with the Videocon conglomerate.

ICICI, India’s third-biggest lender by assets, is battling allegations that Kochhar allegedly favoured Videocon Group in its lending practices. Videocon’s founders had an investment in a renewable energy company founded by Kochhar’s husband. The bank has backed Kochhar, calling the rumours “malicious and unfounded”.

