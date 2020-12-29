scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

ICICI Bank acquires 9.09% stake in ed-tech platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions

ICICI Bank said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd (MESPL) for cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore.

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 2:51:48 pm
ICICI BankA security guard wearing a protective mask stands at the entrance to an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in a near-empty Connaught Place during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in educational technology platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd for cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore.

“ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement… in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd (MESPL),” the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

MESPL offers an online school management platform and reported turnover of Rs 12 crore in FY 2020.

“Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL through acquisition of 100 equity shares and 1,04,890 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares on fully diluted basis,” it added.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2021.

