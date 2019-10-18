No coercive action against Deloitte in IL&FS case: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Deloitte Haskin and Sells, which prevents the government from taking any “coercive action”, against the former auditor of the IL&FS group in the criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigations Office (SFIO) earlier this year. In response to a plea filed by Deloitte in October, the HC extended a previous order passed by the court on September 4, which allowed the same relief to BSR & Associates. The HC will hear the matter again on November 14.

The High Court’s earlier interim order was passed in response to a petition filed by BSR in August seeking to declare Section 140 (5) of the Companies Act unconstitutional, or ultra vires of the Constitution of India.

BSR also sought a stay on all proceedings against the audit firm until the petition was disposed off.

Section 140 of the Company’s Act deals with the removal and resignation of auditors and sub-section 5 states that if the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is satisfied that any auditor has “directly or indirectly, acted in a fraudulent manner or abetted or colluded in any fraud”, it may ban such firms from conducting auditing activities for a period of five years.

BSR had filed its petition in the Bombay HC to challenge the government’s move to ban the former auditors of the IL&FS group. —FE