No coercive action against Deloitte in IL&FS case: Bombay HC

In response to a plea filed by Deloitte in October, the HC extended a previous order passed by the court on September 4, which allowed the same relief to BSR & Associates.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Deloitte Haskin and Sells, which prevents the government from taking any “coercive action”, against the former auditor of the IL&FS group in the criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigations Office (SFIO) earlier this year. In response to a plea filed by Deloitte in October, the HC extended a previous order passed by the court on September 4, which allowed the same relief to BSR & Associates. The HC will hear the matter again on November 14.

The High Court’s earlier interim order was passed in response to a petition filed by BSR in August seeking to declare Section 140 (5) of the Companies Act unconstitutional, or ultra vires of the Constitution of India.

BSR also sought a stay on all proceedings against the audit firm until the petition was disposed off.

Section 140 of the Company’s Act deals with the removal and resignation of auditors and sub-section 5 states that if the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is satisfied that any auditor has “directly or indirectly, acted in a fraudulent manner or abetted or colluded in any fraud”, it may ban such firms from conducting auditing activities for a period of five years.

BSR had filed its petition in the Bombay HC to challenge the government’s move to ban the former auditors of the IL&FS group. —FE

