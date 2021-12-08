Hyundai to expand its electric vehicle line-up in India, introduce 6 EVs by 2028

Automobile giant Hyundai Motor India (HMI) on Wednesday announced that it will expand its electric vehicle (EV) line-up in the country by driving in around six EVs by 2028.

The company said that its line-up of six electric vehicles will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India.

“To further delight customers, Hyundai will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028, thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from,” HMI said in a statement.

Additionally, Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) as well as modified platforms in India.

E-GMP has been developed on 4 key pillars of Modularity, Reliability, Usability, Performance.

HMI will work towards the development of EV infrastructure in India with strategic collaborations to drive a widespread adoption of EVs in India.

Commenting on the announcement, S S Kim, MD & CEO of HMI said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s first electric SUV – KONA Electric in 2019. Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades. As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028.”

He added, “At Hyundai, we are taking experiences Beyond Mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”