Hyundai reports nil sales in domestic market last month

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it sold zero units last month in the domestic market due to suspension of manufacturing activities amid the nationwide lockdown.

The company, however, exported 1,341 units last month.

Domestic sales stood nil last month amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

The overseas dispatches took place by adhering to all guidelines set by government and export regulating authorities while ensuring adequate safety and protection for everyone, it added.

