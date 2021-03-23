Hyundai releases first glimpse of 7-seater Creta derivative Alcazar

Hyundai on Tuesday released the first glimpse of its newest three-row SUV, the Alcazar. Based on the Creta, the car will be the first seven-seater from Hyundai in India. Alcazar is likely to be pitted against the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari. The Alcazar, which will be built on the same platform as the Creta, will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configuration. While the former will feature captain seats in the middle row, the latter will have bench seats in the second row.

Exterior

The design sketches reveal that the car will be a much longer version of its 5-seater sibling with an extended rear section to accommodate the third row. The contrasting roof design that the new Creta sports seems to have been slimmed down for the quarter glass in the third row. The tail lamps carry forward their split design from the Creta. However, in the Alcazar, it becomes a larger two-part unit which wraps around the tailgate. The bumpers have also been revamped with a more prominent skid-plate and a slightly altered front grille. Customers can also expect a completely redesigned alloy for the Alcazar.

Interior

The captain seats in the second row is the biggest development as is seen in the sketches. The SUV will also feature a unique floor-mounted armrest with cup holders and a storage space. The dash design is largely identical to that of the Creta but is now finished in a grey and tan theme like the seats. Access to the third row, however, will be possible only after folding the middle seats.

Hyundai Alcazar will feature a unique floor-mounted armrest with cup holders and a storage space. (Image source: Hyundai Motor India Ltd) Hyundai Alcazar will feature a unique floor-mounted armrest with cup holders and a storage space. (Image source: Hyundai Motor India Ltd)

Other features

The Alcazar will be equipped with the ADAS technology which is known as Hyundai SmartSense overseas. This includes features like forward collision assist, automatic energy-braking, driver attention warning, automatic emergency braking while reversing and rear cross-traffic alert. Smart cruise control and lane-departure warning are also likely on the Alcazar.

Rivals

Once launched, the car will be direct rivals to the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari, both of which have been doing well in the Indian market. The new Mahindra Xuv 500, that is expected to hit the showrooms later this year, will also be competing against the Alcazar.