Hyundai Motor suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain

Hyundai Motor plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories starting on Tuesday, as a virus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.

Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 or Feb. 11, Yonhap added.

A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.

