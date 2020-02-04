Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Hyundai Motor suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain

Hyundai Motor is planning to gradually suspend its factories in South Korea starting on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: February 4, 2020 11:53:30 am
Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 or Feb. 11. (Image source: AP Photo)

Hyundai Motor plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories starting on Tuesday, as a virus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.

Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 or Feb. 11, Yonhap added.

A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.

