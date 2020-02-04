Hyundai Motor suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: February 4, 2020 11:53:30 am
Hyundai Motor plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories starting on Tuesday, as a virus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.
Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 or Feb. 11, Yonhap added.
A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.
