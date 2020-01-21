Hyundai launches compact sedan Aura in India starting at Rs 5.80 lakh

SS Kim, MD and CEO of HMIL along with DH Park, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing at HMIL and Tarun Garg, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMIL at the launch of Hyundai AURA in New Delhi. SS Kim, MD and CEO of HMIL along with DH Park, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing at HMIL and Tarun Garg, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMIL at the launch of Hyundai AURA in New Delhi.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched its much-awaited compact sedan Aura in India on Tuesday. The new Hyundai Aura comes at a starting price of Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes all the way up to Rs 9.23 lakh.

The Aura features three engine variants all of which are BS-VI compliant – 1.2 Litre ECOTORQ diesel engine, Kappa 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI petrol and 1.2 Litre MPI petrol. Buyers can also select between automatic and manual transmission in the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine variants. This apart there is also a CNG variant on offer.

With the launch of its latest sedan, the automaker will look to expand its share in the particular segment which is presently dominated by the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze.

In a release, HMIL claimed that the 1.2-litre petrol variants of Aura can provide a mileage of 20.50 kilometre per litre (kmpl) and 20.10 kmpl for manual and AMT versions, respectively.

The 1.2-litre diesel variants with manual transmission come with a fuel efficiency of 25.35 kmpl while the AMT versions have an efficiency of 25.40 kmpl.

The 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol, which is available only with a manual transmission, comes with a fuel efficiency of 20.50 kmpl, the company said.

HMIL said that the new Aura has a strong body structure with integrated 65 per cent High Strength Steel (HSS). The new compact sedan will be available in 6 colour options – Fiery Red, Vintage Brown, Titan Grey, Polar White, Alpha Blue and Typhoon Silver.

In terms of features, the car comes with 20.25 cm touch screen infotainment with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple Car Play) along with Arkamys Premium Sound. It sports a 13.46 cm digital speedometer and multi-information display and a wireless charger.

