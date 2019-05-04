HUL Q4 net profit up 14% to Rs 1,538 crore even with moderation in rural demand

Despite “some moderation in the rural market”, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has reported a 14 per cent growth in profit after tax for the March quarter at Rs 1,538 crore as against Rs 1,351 crore in the same period last year.

Total income for the quarter rose from Rs 9,197 crore to Rs 10,063 crore in the March 2019 quarter. For FY 2018-19, comparable sales and domestic consumer business (FMCG) grew by 12 per cent, HUL said.

Domestic consumer growth was 9 per cent with underlying volume growth at 7 per cent.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, said, “We have delivered a strong performance for the quarter despite some moderation in rural market growth. Our focus on strengthening the core and leading market development has been consistently delivering good results. We have now grown top line and bottom line for the eighth consecutive year and our 2019 results are a testament to both our strategy and execution.”

“With our ‘Re-imagining HUL’ agenda, we are well poised to build an organisation which is purpose led and future fit. Given the macro-economic indicators, near-term market growth has moderated. However, medium-term outlook stays positive. As an organisation we are well positioned to respond with speed and agility to meet the needs of our consumers. We remain focused on our strategic agenda of delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth,” Mehta said.

The HUL board proposed a final dividend of Rs 13 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 2019 amounts to Rs 22 per share. HUL also announced the appointments of Anuradha Razdan as executive director, human resources, and Vibhav Sanzgiri as executive director, research and development. Both Anuradha and Sanzgiri will join HUL’s Management Committee with effect from June 1, 2019.

According to a PTI report, its total expenses for the said period was Rs 7,765 crore compared to Rs 7,181 crore, up 8.13 per cent.

“Prudent management of volatility in costs along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement,” HUL said. For 2018-19, HUL’s net profit was up 15.25 per cent at Rs 6,036 crore, over Rs 5,237 crore in the previous year.