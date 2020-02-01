Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Must Read

HUL Q3 net profit rises 12% to `1,616 crore

Net sales during the quarter under review rose 2.94 per cent at Rs 9,948 crore from Rs 9,664 crore in the year-ago period, HUL said in a statement.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published: February 1, 2020 2:20:12 am
Hindustan Unilever Q3 net profit, HUL Q3 net profit, Indian Express business news In a separate filing, HUL said its board, in a meeting held Friday, approved appointment of Ashish Sharad Gupta as independent director with effect from January 31.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,616 crore for the December quarter of 2019-20, as against a profit of Rs 1,444 crore in October-December period of the last fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review rose 2.94 per cent at Rs 9,948 crore from Rs 9,664 crore in the year-ago period, HUL said in a statement. HUL’s domestic consumer growth was 4 per cent with underlying volume growth at 5 per cent in the quarter, it said. “This quarter witnessed an overall challenging market environment, mainly reflecting a sharp slowdown in rural and discretionary spends. In this tough environment, HUL has delivered a resilient performance which is reflective of the strength of our brands, consistency in strategy and execution prowess,” said HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta.

In a separate filing, HUL said its board, in a meeting held Friday, approved appointment of Ashish Sharad Gupta as independent director with effect from January 31. Gupta is an entrepreneur, advisor and strategic angel investor. He co-founded Helion Advisors in 2006 and represents Helion Advisors, managing a corpus of $600 million across three funds, HUL said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement