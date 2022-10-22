HUL Q2 profit up 22 pc, volume growth of 4 pc

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has posted a 22.19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,670 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 as against a net profit of Rs 2,185 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total income increased 16.44 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 15,253 crore from Rs 13,099 crore in the year-ago period, HUL said.

HUL declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

“Growth was significantly ahead of the market with more than 75 per cent of the business winning value and volume market share,” said HUL in its earning statement. Its total expenses rose 18.12 per cent to Rs 11,965 crore compared to Rs 10,129 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, said, “building on our strong momentum we have delivered yet another quarter of solid all-round performance.

“We continue to make excellent progress on our ‘Reimagine HUL’ agenda launching two new digital brands, reaching the milestone of 1 million Shikhar outlets and our manufacturing site at Dapada becoming the first in India to be recognized as a sustainability lighthouse by the World Economic Forum,” he said.