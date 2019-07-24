HUL profit up 14.4%; Moderation in market as rural growth slowed: CFO

Driven by improvement in margins, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has reported a 14.40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,795 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 as against a net profit of Rs 1,569 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net sales during the June 2019 quarter stood at Rs 10,197 crore, a rise of 6.04 per cent as against Rs 9,616 crore in the year-ago period. “Domestic consumer growth was 7 per cent with underlying volume growth at 5 per cent” during the quarter, HUL said in a statement. “Margin expansion was driven by improved mix, leverage in operating and advertising spends and our savings agenda.”

HUL chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta said, “Against the backdrop of moderate market growth, HUL has delivered a resilient performance driven by expansion of our consumer franchise, improvement in portfolio mix and sustained growth in margins.” Its focus on strengthening the core, leading market development and premiumisation, driving channel transformation and building brands with purpose, continues to serve it well, he said.

HUL chief financial officer Srinivas Phatak said there has been some moderation in the market condition as rural growth rate which was ahead of urban growth for several quarters has slowed and has almost become equal to urban growth. “In the quarter, the rural growth has been at par with urban. Earlier, rural use to grow faster than urban, now rural is still growing but it’s at par with urban,” he said.

HUL’s total expenses for the quarter was Rs 7,896 crore as compared with Rs 7,604 crore, a rise of 3.84 per cent.

On the outlook, Mehta said, “We believe our business is well-positioned to unlock the structural FMCG India opportunity as well as in terms of navigating the short-term challenges arising from softening of growth.”