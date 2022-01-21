Q3: HUL net up 16%, flags near-term challenges

January 21, 2022 3:29:40 am
Despite moderation in market growth and significant levels of commodity inflation, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 16.76 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against Rs 1,921 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s total income grew 10.23 percent to Rs 13,183 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 11,959 crore a year ago. Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with domestic consumer growth of 11 per cent.
“… Underlying volume growth at 2 per cent was significantly ahead of the market,” the FMCG major said.
HUL Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta said, “We have delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade.”
In the near-term, operating environment will continue to remain challenging, HUL said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-