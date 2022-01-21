Q3: HUL net up 16%, flags near-term challenges

scorecardresearch
By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
January 21, 2022 3:29:40 am
HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said the company performed well despite moderation in market growths.

Despite moderation in market growth and significant levels of commodity inflation, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 16.76 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against Rs 1,921 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income grew 10.23 percent to Rs 13,183 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 11,959 crore a year ago. Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with domestic consumer growth of 11 per cent.

“… Underlying volume growth at 2 per cent was significantly ahead of the market,” the FMCG major said.

HUL Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta said, “We have delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade.”

In the near-term, operating environment will continue to remain challenging, HUL said.

