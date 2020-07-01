HUL CMD: Govt should step in if demand doesn’t pick up

The Centre’s efforts in providing relief to the vulnerable and MSMEs, structural reforms in the agricultural sector, and increased FDI limits in defence will have a trickle-down effect on demand, he said while addressing the HUL AGM. The Centre’s efforts in providing relief to the vulnerable and MSMEs, structural reforms in the agricultural sector, and increased FDI limits in defence will have a trickle-down effect on demand, he said while addressing the HUL AGM.

Hindustan Unilever Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta Tuesday said the Centre should keep a close watch on the demand situation and step in unhesitatingly if it does not pick up in next few months.

He added the risk of recession remains real, but it must not be a foregone conclusion. The Centre’s efforts in providing relief to the vulnerable and MSMEs, structural reforms in the agricultural sector, and increased FDI limits in defence will have a trickle-down effect on demand, he said while addressing the HUL AGM. “… but the debate remains if these are sufficient to kickstart a virtuous spiral of growth or would it require a substantive demand-side stimulus,” he said.

