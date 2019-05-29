Hotel Leelaventure sale: Sebi told to finish probe

Hearing THE bankruptcy case against Hotel Leelaventure initiated by JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Tuesday directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to wrap up its investigations into the proposed sale of Leelaventure’s various undertakings to Brookfield by July 8.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Hotel Leelaventure requested that the hearing be adjourned for four months, in light of Sebi’s ongoing probe of the proposed sale of the company’s various undertakings to Brookfield based on complaints it received from minority shareholders ITC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

In an interim order, a two-member Mumbai bench of NCLT directed that the Mumbai-based hotel chain also serve a copy of its order to Sebi, while granting adjournment until July 8.

In an exchange notice dated March 18, Hotel Leelaventure informed it has entered into a binding agreement with a Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield) sponsored private real estate fund to sell — by way of slump sale — four owned Leela hotels located at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and the property that it owns in Agra, subject to approval of shareholders, lenders and other regulatory, statutory approvals.

A postal ballot notice seeking shareholder approval to this sale was also issued with voting period ending April 24. As gleaned from a Sebi letter to Hotel Leelaventure, Sebi had already sought comments from the firm on alleged violation of provisions pertaining to related party transactions.

The market regulator’s directions came within hours of an ITC petition in NCLT against Hotel Leelaventure, alleging suppression and mismanagement of minority shareholders.

ITC’s petition objected to the Brookfield deal, alleging it would leave Hotel Leelaventure a mere shell with only liabilities, while allowing promoters to benefit while leaving minority shareholders holding worthless shares with no underlying business or assets.

JM Financial ARC had filed the bankruptcy case against Hotel Leelaventure in January. —FE