Honda launches Activa 2023; first electric scooter to debut next year

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Monday launched the Activa 2023, its first OBD2-compliant two-wheeler, well ahead of its April 2023 deadline, the company said.

At the launch event, the company’s managing director, president and CEO Atsushi Ogata said multiple products in are lined up in the electric vehicle segment, with the first model expected to make debut in March next year.

Speaking on Activa 2023, Ogata said, “Activa had re-activated the scooter market and has remained one of the top selling two-wheelers for more than a decade now. It has undergone multiple avatars for meeting the ever-changing expectations of our customers and today we unveil the new OBD2 compliant Activa 2023 with a host of segment-first features offering more value to the customers.”

With the price starting at Rs 74,536, the new version of the Activa scooter conforms to the upcoming stricter emission norms in India.

The company also shared its plans to come up with charging infrastructure to support its electric vehicle customers.

Along with features like smart unlock and smart start, the Activa 2023 Honda smart key system also has an answer-back technology that helps you locate the vehicle quickly. The two-wheeler also has the Mapped Smart ECU features which alarms the owner of vehicle theft. The smart key immobiliser system prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine.

The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which remains the leader in the scooter segment with a market share of 56 per cent, also plans to consolidate its position in the motorcycle segment with the launch of a 100 cc bike next month. The bike is expected to help the company consolidate its position in the rural and semi urban markets.

“We are looking to launch the first electric model in March 2024… it is being developed on a completely new platform and is based on the requirements of the Indian market,” Ogata said on the sidelines of the launch.

Commenting on the launch of Activa 2023, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Being the Front Runner in Technology, HMSI has always delighted customers by providing convenience and comfort in their daily lives. In the past as well, HMSI is known for raising the bar with many technological innovations in its products like – Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, double lid external fuel opening system and Combi Brake System (CBS). We are here yet again with another first in segment feature for a two-wheeler – Honda Smart Key in Activa 2023.”

The model is available in standard, deluxe and smart variants with six different colours.